We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Levantine Gallery in Jerusalem

Levantine Gallery

About

A unique art space located in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, in the Christian Quarter. It is the only commercial gallery in this part of the city, offering visitors an immersive experience of local culture and the opportunity to purchase unique souvenirs.

Contacts

16 Christian Quarter Road, Old City, Jerusalem
+97229707790

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 18:00
Tuesday10:30 - 18:00
Wednesday10:30 - 18:00
Thursday10:30 - 18:00
Friday14:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:30 - 18:00
Sunday10:30 - 18:00