Levantine Gallery in Jerusalem
About
A unique art space located in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, in the Christian Quarter. It is the only commercial gallery in this part of the city, offering visitors an immersive experience of local culture and the opportunity to purchase unique souvenirs.
Contacts
16 Christian Quarter Road, Old City, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 18:00
Tuesday10:30 - 18:00
Wednesday10:30 - 18:00
Thursday10:30 - 18:00
Friday14:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:30 - 18:00
Sunday10:30 - 18:00