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Azura in Jerusalem

Azura

About

A legendary Jerusalem restaurant located in the heart of the famous Mahane Yehuda market. Founded in 1952, it is known for its authentic Middle Eastern, Kurdish, Turkish, and Iraqi cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Ha-Eshkol St 4, Jerusalem
+97226235204

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 16:00
Tuesday09:00 - 16:00
Wednesday09:00 - 16:00
Thursday09:00 - 16:00
Friday09:00 - 15:30
Sunday09:00 - 16:00