Azura in Jerusalem
About
A legendary Jerusalem restaurant located in the heart of the famous Mahane Yehuda market. Founded in 1952, it is known for its authentic Middle Eastern, Kurdish, Turkish, and Iraqi cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Ha-Eshkol St 4, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 16:00
Tuesday09:00 - 16:00
Wednesday09:00 - 16:00
Thursday09:00 - 16:00
Friday09:00 - 15:30
Sunday09:00 - 16:00