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RU

Nah'man in Jerusalem

Nah'man

About

A cozy and elegant kosher restaurant in the Nachalat Shiva neighborhood of Jerusalem, located in the famous Music Square. The establishment is renowned for its Mediterranean-Italian cuisine and warm atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Table reservations
Private dining
Parking
Wi-Fi

Contacts

12 Ma'avar Beit David St., Music Square, Jerusalem
+972 2-992-0540
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 14:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00