Nah'man in Jerusalem
About
A cozy and elegant kosher restaurant in the Nachalat Shiva neighborhood of Jerusalem, located in the famous Music Square. The establishment is renowned for its Mediterranean-Italian cuisine and warm atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Table reservations
Private dining
Parking
Wi-Fi
Contacts
12 Ma'avar Beit David St., Music Square, Jerusalem
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 14:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00