Katy's in Jerusalem
About
One of Jerusalem's most famous and oldest establishments, this small, intimate French bistro has been offering guests a unique blend of traditional French cuisine and local Israeli produce since 1975.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Ha-Soreg St 2, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00