Happy Fish in Jerusalem
About
A popular kosher fish and dairy restaurant located on a picturesque green terrace in the heart of Jerusalem, just a few minutes' walk from the Old City.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Vegetarian dishes
Contacts
Mamilla Rd 14, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00