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Deja Bu in Jerusalem

Deja Bu

About

A vibrant restaurant and bar in the heart of Jerusalem, known for its lively atmosphere and varied menu. It's a popular spot among locals and tourists alike, largely due to its Shabbat-opening hours, a rare perk for many establishments in the city.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Menashe Ben Israel St 1, Jerusalem, 9459401
+972723971651

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday08:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00