The Eucalyptus in Jerusalem
About
A renowned kosher restaurant serving Tanakhic cuisine. The establishment is known for its unique concept and is considered one of the most creative kosher restaurants in the world.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Felt St 14, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 21:00
Tuesday17:30 - 21:00
Wednesday17:30 - 21:00
Thursday17:30 - 22:00
Sunday17:30 - 21:00