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The Eucalyptus in Jerusalem

The Eucalyptus

About

A renowned kosher restaurant serving Tanakhic cuisine. The establishment is known for its unique concept and is considered one of the most creative kosher restaurants in the world.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Felt St 14, Jerusalem
+97226244331

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 21:00
Tuesday17:30 - 21:00
Wednesday17:30 - 21:00
Thursday17:30 - 22:00
Sunday17:30 - 21:00