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RU

Mona in Jerusalem

Mona

About

A popular dining establishment known for its elegant yet casual atmosphere, creative cuisine, and high-quality service. Originally opened as a bar, it is now a full-fledged, high-end restaurant.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Shmu'el ha-Nagid St 12, Jerusalem
+97226222283

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 00:00
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday18:30 - 00:00