Notre Dame Rooftop Restaurant in Jerusalem
About
One of Jerusalem's most famous panoramic restaurants, located on the 4th floor of the historic Pontifical Institute of Notre Dame complex, the restaurant's main feature is its breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view of the Old City walls, the Dome of the Rock, and the Mount of Olives.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Notre Dame Center of Jerusalem, HaTsanhanim St 3, 4th Floor, Jerusalem, 9120402
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:30 - 22:30
Wednesday16:30 - 22:30
Thursday16:30 - 22:30
Friday16:30 - 22:30
Saturday16:30 - 22:30