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Notre Dame Rooftop Restaurant in Jerusalem

Notre Dame Rooftop Restaurant

About

One of Jerusalem's most famous panoramic restaurants, located on the 4th floor of the historic Pontifical Institute of Notre Dame complex, the restaurant's main feature is its breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view of the Old City walls, the Dome of the Rock, and the Mount of Olives.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Notre Dame Center of Jerusalem, HaTsanhanim St 3, 4th Floor, Jerusalem, 9120402
+97226279177

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:30 - 22:30
Wednesday16:30 - 22:30
Thursday16:30 - 22:30
Friday16:30 - 22:30
Saturday16:30 - 22:30