Fayruz Restaurant in Jerusalem
About
A highly acclaimed traditional restaurant in Jerusalem's Old City, renowned for its hospitality, authentic dishes, and excellent service, it is considered by visitors to be one of the city's top culinary gems.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Latin Patriarchate St 52, Jerusalem, 1001273
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00