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Fayruz Restaurant in Jerusalem

Fayruz Restaurant

About

A highly acclaimed traditional restaurant in Jerusalem's Old City, renowned for its hospitality, authentic dishes, and excellent service, it is considered by visitors to be one of the city's top culinary gems.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Latin Patriarchate St 52, Jerusalem, 1001273
+972542635193

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00