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Rooftop in Jerusalem

Rooftop

About

A stylish, open-air rooftop lounge and restaurant renowned for its breathtaking panoramic views of the Old City and exquisite kosher cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

הכניסה דרך מלון ממילא, Shlomo ha-Melekh St 11, Jerusalem
+97225482230

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:00
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 21:00
Saturday13:00 - 21:00
Sunday18:00 - 23:00