Bar Rocking Chair in Kyoto
About
A bar in a traditional Japanese house with a real fireplace. It is known for its classic cocktails and the use of local ingredients. It is considered a place for those who appreciate peace and comfort.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
434-2 Tachibanacho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, 600-8044
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00