We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Bar Rocking Chair in Kyoto

Bar Rocking Chair

About

A bar in a traditional Japanese house with a real fireplace. It is known for its classic cocktails and the use of local ingredients. It is considered a place for those who appreciate peace and comfort.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

434-2 Tachibanacho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, 600-8044
+81754968679

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00