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KITSUNE KYOTO in Kyoto

KITSUNE KYOTO

About

A club with two levels ("Earth" and "Ocean"), popular for its dynamic atmosphere and location in the Ponto-cho area.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Live music
DJ sets
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

〒604-8017 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, Zaimokucho, 179 Ｆ・Ｓ木屋町ビル 3F-4F
+81752550421

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 05:00
Tuesday22:00 - 05:00
Wednesday22:00 - 05:00
Thursday22:00 - 05:00
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00
Sunday22:00 - 05:00