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Bee’s Knees in Kyoto

Bee’s Knees

About

A hidden speakeasy behind a door with the inscription "The Book Store". It is included in the top 50 bars in Asia. It specializes in author's cocktails in the atmosphere of the US Prohibition.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

〒604-8024 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, Kamiyacho, 364 マツヤビル 1F
+81755855595

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00