Bee’s Knees in Kyoto
About
A hidden speakeasy behind a door with the inscription "The Book Store". It is included in the top 50 bars in Asia. It specializes in author's cocktails in the atmosphere of the US Prohibition.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
〒604-8024 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, Kamiyacho, 364 マツヤビル 1F
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00