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K36 (The Bar & Rooftop) in Kyoto

K36 (The Bar & Rooftop)

About

Stylish rooftop bar at the Seiryu Hotel overlooking Yasaka Pagoda and all of Kyoto. One of the most status places for an evening cocktail.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

〒605-0862 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Kiyomizu, 2 Chome−204-2 4F The Hotel Seiryu
+81755413636

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00