K36 (The Bar & Rooftop) in Kyoto
About
Stylish rooftop bar at the Seiryu Hotel overlooking Yasaka Pagoda and all of Kyoto. One of the most status places for an evening cocktail.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
〒605-0862 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Kiyomizu, 2 Chome−204-2 4F The Hotel Seiryu
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00