Grace Note in Kyoto
About
A new upscale cocktail bar in the Higashiyama area. Modern interior, intimate atmosphere, and a focus on creative mixes.
Features
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
270-3 Kitagomoncho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0815
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 23:00
Friday15:00 - 23:00
Saturday15:00 - 23:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:00