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RU

Grace Note in Kyoto

Grace Note

About

A new upscale cocktail bar in the Higashiyama area. Modern interior, intimate atmosphere, and a focus on creative mixes.

Features

Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

270-3 Kitagomoncho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0815
+817090091823

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 23:00
Friday15:00 - 23:00
Saturday15:00 - 23:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:00