The Underground at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas
About
An immersive exhibition and a working speakeasy bar in the basement of the Mafia Museum in Las Vegas. Visitors dive into the 1920s atmosphere, trying craft cocktails, locally made moonshine, and exploring Prohibition-era artifacts.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00