We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Glitter Gulch Tiki in Las Vegas

Glitter Gulch Tiki

About

A new atmospheric tiki bar in downtown Las Vegas on 4th Street, offering tropical cocktails with smoke and fire, collectible mugs, Hawaiian snacks, and retro neon decor.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

113 N 4th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
+17028262475

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00