Glitter Gulch Tiki in Las Vegas
About
A new atmospheric tiki bar in downtown Las Vegas on 4th Street, offering tropical cocktails with smoke and fire, collectible mugs, Hawaiian snacks, and retro neon decor.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
113 N 4th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00