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The Vault in Las Vegas

The Vault

About

A trendy speakeasy bar right in the heart of the Bellagio resort. It's aimed at wealthy folks, fans of rare drinks, and anyone who enjoys a private vibe.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00