The Vault in Las Vegas
About
A trendy speakeasy bar right in the heart of the Bellagio resort. It's aimed at wealthy folks, fans of rare drinks, and anyone who enjoys a private vibe.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00