Omnia in Las Vegas
About
One of the most popular and luxurious clubs on the Las Vegas Strip. It's known for its giant kinetic chandelier, multi-level space, world-class DJ performances, and strict dress code. The club features a main hall, a terrace with views of the Strip, and the Heart of Omnia hip-hop room.
Features
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Terrace
Seating
DJ sets
Live music
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday22:30 - 04:00
Thursday22:30 - 04:00
Friday22:30 - 04:00
Saturday22:30 - 04:00
Sunday22:30 - 04:00