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Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas

Marquee Nightclub

About

An iconic multi-level space covering over 5,500 square meters. The venue combines several unique areas: a main hall with panoramic LED screens for world DJ performances, a cozy lounge called 'Library' with a fireplace and billiards, and an open terrace with a pool offering breathtaking views.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Terrace
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17023339000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:30 - 04:00
Wednesday22:30 - 04:00
Friday22:30 - 04:00
Saturday22:30 - 04:00