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Baccarat Bar in Las Vegas

Baccarat Bar

About

The famous lounge at the Bellagio hotel-casino. It's an elegant spot overlooking the gaming floor, offering a classic 'old Vegas' vibe.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17026937111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00