Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas
About
One of the biggest and most famous nightclubs in Las Vegas and the U.S., featuring a Cantonese restaurant and a multi-level club. It's known for world-famous DJs, fancy design, four different vibe zones, and a strict dress code.
Features
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday22:30 - 04:00
Thursday22:30 - 04:00
Friday22:30 - 04:00
Saturday22:30 - 04:00