Overlook Lounge, Aperitifs & Spirits in Las Vegas
About
An elegant bar at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, offering a private atmosphere with views of the Lake of Dreams waterfall. Known for its sophisticated cocktail menu created by mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini, the bar is decorated in rich tones with crystal chandeliers.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 04:00
Saturday12:00 - 04:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00