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Discovering King Tut's Tomb in Las Vegas

Discovering King Tut's Tomb

About

An immersive exhibition recreating Howard Carter's legendary 1922 discovery. Visitors walk through detailed replicas of burial chambers, learning about over 3,000 years of Ancient Egyptian history, culture, and the mummification process.

Contacts

3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
+18775955538

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00