Discovering King Tut's Tomb in Las Vegas
About
An immersive exhibition recreating Howard Carter's legendary 1922 discovery. Visitors walk through detailed replicas of burial chambers, learning about over 3,000 years of Ancient Egyptian history, culture, and the mummification process.
Contacts
3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00