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The Mob Museum in Las Vegas

The Mob Museum

About

An interactive history museum located in a former courthouse. It explores the impact of organized crime on the U.S., featuring exhibits on Prohibition, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, and law enforcement battles. The museum also has a secret bar in the basement.

Contacts

300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
+17022292734

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00