The Mob Museum in Las Vegas
About
An interactive history museum located in a former courthouse. It explores the impact of organized crime on the U.S., featuring exhibits on Prohibition, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, and law enforcement battles. The museum also has a secret bar in the basement.
Contacts
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00