Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in Las Vegas
About
A well-known exhibition space located inside the Bellagio Hotel. The gallery offers rotating world-class exhibitions, showcasing masterpieces of painting and art from private collections and leading museums. It's a high-art oasis amidst the busy Strip.
Contacts
Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00