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Count's Kustoms in Las Vegas

Count's Kustoms

About

The famous auto shop owned by Danny 'The Count' Koker from the show 'Counting Cars' is a popular tourist spot where you can check out a collection of unique custom cars, choppers, and hot rods for free. Visitors can grab some souvenirs and often get to see cars from the show.

Contacts

2714 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17027338657

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 16:00
Tuesday10:00 - 16:00
Wednesday10:00 - 16:00
Thursday10:00 - 16:00
Friday10:00 - 16:00
Saturday10:00 - 16:00
Sunday10:00 - 16:00