Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition in Las Vegas
About
An amazing immersive exhibition at The Shops at Crystals with over 700 of Princess Diana's personal items, photos, and wardrobe pieces, including her evening gowns, letters, and childhood things. It covers 12 themed rooms and gives a unique glimpse into the life of the 'people's princess' and the story of the royal family.
Contacts
3720 S Las Vegas Blvd 3rd Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89158
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00