National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas
About
A branch of the Smithsonian Institution dedicated to the history of nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site. The museum offers interactive exhibits about the atomic era, the Cold War, rare artifacts, as well as displays focused on the impact of radiation on culture.
Contacts
755 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00