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National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas

National Atomic Testing Museum

About

A branch of the Smithsonian Institution dedicated to the history of nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site. The museum offers interactive exhibits about the atomic era, the Cold War, rare artifacts, as well as displays focused on the impact of radiation on culture.

Contacts

755 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
+17024097366

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00