We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Alexxa's in Las Vegas

Alexxa's

About

A popular restaurant and bar located in the Paris Las Vegas hotel. The place is known for its patio with a direct view of the famous Bellagio Fountains and the Eiffel Tower, offering American cuisine, brunches, cocktails, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17023315100

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00