Alexxa's in Las Vegas
About
A popular restaurant and bar located in the Paris Las Vegas hotel. The place is known for its patio with a direct view of the famous Bellagio Fountains and the Eiffel Tower, offering American cuisine, brunches, cocktails, and a relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00