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Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas

Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen

About

The world's first themed restaurant that fully brings the vibe of a popular TV show to life. Guests are welcomed by an open kitchen in red and blue, panoramic windows overlooking the Strip, and signature dishes and cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17027317373

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:30
Tuesday11:00 - 23:30
Wednesday11:00 - 23:30
Thursday11:00 - 23:30
Friday11:00 - 23:30
Saturday11:00 - 23:30
Sunday11:00 - 23:30