Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas
About
The world's first themed restaurant that fully brings the vibe of a popular TV show to life. Guests are welcomed by an open kitchen in red and blue, panoramic windows overlooking the Strip, and signature dishes and cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:30
Tuesday11:00 - 23:30
Wednesday11:00 - 23:30
Thursday11:00 - 23:30
Friday11:00 - 23:30
Saturday11:00 - 23:30
Sunday11:00 - 23:30