AQUA Seafood & Caviar Restaurant in Las Vegas
About
An exquisite lounge bar and restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Sean Hergatt. The place features a black-and-gold interior, signature seafood dishes, high-end caviar, and cocktails in a lively atmosphere. It's a cozy spot for food lovers.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 21:00
Wednesday16:00 - 21:00
Thursday16:00 - 21:00
Friday16:00 - 22:00
Saturday16:00 - 22:00