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AQUA Seafood & Caviar Restaurant in Las Vegas

AQUA Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

About

An exquisite lounge bar and restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Sean Hergatt. The place features a black-and-gold interior, signature seafood dishes, high-end caviar, and cocktails in a lively atmosphere. It's a cozy spot for food lovers.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17026767936

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 21:00
Wednesday16:00 - 21:00
Thursday16:00 - 21:00
Friday16:00 - 22:00
Saturday16:00 - 22:00