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Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas

Mon Ami Gabi

About

A classic French bistro and steakhouse located in the Paris Las Vegas hotel and casino right on the famous Strip. The restaurant is known for its authentic atmosphere and one of the best outdoor terraces in the city.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17029444224

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00