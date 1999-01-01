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Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Las Vegas

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

About

A fancy French restaurant on the 11th floor of the tower at Paris Las Vegas. You get amazing views of the Strip and the Bellagio fountains. It's known for its romantic vibe, classic menu, and huge wine list, open since 1999.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17029486937

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday09:00 - 22:00
Saturday09:00 - 22:00
Sunday09:00 - 22:00