Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse in Las Vegas
About
A high-end steakhouse inside the Golden Nugget hotel-casino. This place is always rated among the city's top steakhouses, with a mix of classic 'Old Vegas' charm and spot-on service.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
129 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00