Mercato Della Pescheria in Las Vegas
About
An authentic Italian restaurant and fish market located in the heart of St. Mark's Square at The Venetian hotel-casino. The place is famous for fresh seafood, homemade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and Italian wines.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Ste 2410, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:30
Tuesday11:00 - 22:30
Wednesday11:00 - 22:30
Thursday11:00 - 22:30
Friday11:00 - 22:30
Saturday11:00 - 22:30
Sunday11:00 - 22:30