Primal Steakhouse in Las Vegas
About
A unique steakhouse offering an atmospheric experience. Visitors note the interesting concept, cocktail presentation, and focus on high-quality meat.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
3542 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00