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Zeppola Cafe in Las Vegas

Zeppola Cafe

About

The place is known for its authentic Italian pastries, desserts, and a cozy atmosphere that reminds you of European streets.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3377 Las Vegas Blvd S Space #2390, Las Vegas, NV 89109
+17252046595

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00