Yardbird Table & Bar in Las Vegas
About
Located in The Venetian casino, this award-winning Southern restaurant serves classic American dishes with a modern twist. It’s known for its signature fried chicken, cozy atmosphere, and diverse bar menu.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 23:00
Tuesday07:00 - 23:00
Wednesday07:00 - 23:00
Thursday07:00 - 23:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 23:00