Monkey Mash in Lisbon
About
A popular tropical cocktail bar in the center of Lisbon (Praça da Alegria district), known for its creative mixology, emphasis on sugarcane and agave drinks, and vibrant, modern design with a "monkey" theme, greenery, and lively atmosphere. The bar, created by Paulo Gomes, is characterized by its eco-friendly and high-tech beverage production.
Features
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Praça da Alegria 66 B, 1250-004 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00