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Monkey Mash in Lisbon

Monkey Mash

About

A popular tropical cocktail bar in the center of Lisbon (Praça da Alegria district), known for its creative mixology, emphasis on sugarcane and agave drinks, and vibrant, modern design with a "monkey" theme, greenery, and lively atmosphere. The bar, created by Paulo Gomes, is characterized by its eco-friendly and high-tech beverage production.

Features

Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Praça da Alegria 66 B, 1250-004 Lisboa
+351211364241

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00