Quimera Brewpub in Lisbon
About
A unique craft bar in Lisbon, located in an historic 18th-century tunnel where royal horses used to pass through. The establishment is famous for its own beer production, soulful atmosphere, American snacks (NY Deli), and the combination of history with modern culture.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Rua Prior do Crato 6, 1350-261 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00