SUD Lisboa in Lisbon
About
ОThe bottom of the most Instagrammable and prestigious places in the city. It is located on the upper tier of the terrace and combines a poolside lounge area and a panoramic cocktail bar.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Pavilhão Poente (ao lado do MAAT, Av. Brasília, 1300-598 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00