Café Klandestino in Lisbon
About
A unique cocktail bar known for its creative approach, where classic Portuguese dishes (such as canja soup) are reimagined as author's cocktails. This is an atmospheric place that offers an unusual gastronomic experience through liquid interpretations of traditional recipes.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
R. do Telhal 65, 1150-345 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:30
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30
Sunday18:00 - 01:00