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Café Klandestino in Lisbon

Café Klandestino

About

A unique cocktail bar known for its creative approach, where classic Portuguese dishes (such as canja soup) are reimagined as author's cocktails. This is an atmospheric place that offers an unusual gastronomic experience through liquid interpretations of traditional recipes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

R. do Telhal 65, 1150-345 Lisboa

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:30
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30
Sunday18:00 - 01:00