Djairsound in Lisbon
About
A small African restaurant and bar in Lisbon (Santos district), known for its live traditional music from PALOP (Portuguese-speaking African countries) and dishes such as kachupa. The establishment offers a cozy atmosphere for dinner and late-night drinks.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
R. das Janelas Verdes 22, 1200-869 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00