Lídia Restaurante & Bar in Lisbon
About
A cozy establishment offering guests a combination of traditional Portuguese and modern cuisine. The restaurant is known for its welcoming atmosphere, high-quality service, and convenient location, making it a perfect place for both dining and relaxation.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
R. Martens Ferrão 32, 1050-160 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00