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Alfama Cellar in Lisbon

Alfama Cellar

About

A cozy restaurant and wine bar in the historic center of Lisbon (Alfama district), offering modern Portuguese cuisine. The establishment is famous for its romantic atmosphere, world-class wines, including local Portuguese varieties, and Mediterranean dishes. It is a popular place for dining and wine tasting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

R. dos Remédios 127 131, 1100-451 Lisboa
+351218860095

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30