Alfama Cellar in Lisbon
About
A cozy restaurant and wine bar in the historic center of Lisbon (Alfama district), offering modern Portuguese cuisine. The establishment is famous for its romantic atmosphere, world-class wines, including local Portuguese varieties, and Mediterranean dishes. It is a popular place for dining and wine tasting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
R. dos Remédios 127 131, 1100-451 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30