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Black Pavilion in Lisbon

Black Pavilion

About

A highly rated bar and restaurant serving international cuisine located at the Torel Palace Hotel, offering exquisite drinks, cocktails, and quality food in a cozy atmosphere. Visitors praise the excellent taste of the dishes, attentive staff, and pleasant ambiance for relaxation.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Inside Torel Palace Lisbon, R. Câmara Pestana 45, 1150-082 Lisboa
+351218099132

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00