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Cinco Lounge in Lisbon

Cinco Lounge

About

An iconic cocktail bar in Lisbon, opened in 2004 by David Palethorpe, known for its cozy atmosphere, stylish interior with leather sofas and high-quality cocktails. The establishment offers author's drinks, private mixology workshops and works as a cozy meeting place in the city center.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

R. Ruben A. Leitão 17A, 1200-392 Lisboa
+351213424033

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00