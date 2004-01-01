Cinco Lounge in Lisbon
About
An iconic cocktail bar in Lisbon, opened in 2004 by David Palethorpe, known for its cozy atmosphere, stylish interior with leather sofas and high-quality cocktails. The establishment offers author's drinks, private mixology workshops and works as a cozy meeting place in the city center.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
R. Ruben A. Leitão 17A, 1200-392 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00