The Lounge - Sports Bar and Bistro in Lisbon
About
A popular place on Avenida Duque de Loulé that combines the atmosphere of a sports bar with that of a cozy bistro. The establishment offers quality food, cocktails and live sports events on 8 HD screens, operating daily.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Av. Duque de Loulé 49, 1050-091 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 02:00
Tuesday13:00 - 02:00
Wednesday13:00 - 02:00
Thursday13:00 - 02:00
Friday13:00 - 03:00
Saturday13:00 - 03:00
Sunday13:00 - 02:00